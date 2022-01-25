BlackRock Inc. Has $317.51 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.85% of Berry Global Group worth $317,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

