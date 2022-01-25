BlackRock Inc. Has $322.10 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.18% of TriNet Group worth $322,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 210.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

