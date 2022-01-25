BlackRock Inc. Has $325.40 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,583,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of Coupang worth $325,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

