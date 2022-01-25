BlackRock Inc. Has $326.74 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.16% of Yandex worth $326,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

