BlackRock Inc. Has $337.52 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $337,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $216,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

THS stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

