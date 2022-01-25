BlackRock Inc. Has $338.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $338,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $270.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

