BlackRock Inc. Has $339.94 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.43% of Federal Signal worth $339,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

