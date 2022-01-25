BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.39% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $321,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 283,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

