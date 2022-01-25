BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.04% of Century Communities worth $311,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Century Communities stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.