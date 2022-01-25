BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,529,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.00% of O-I Glass worth $335,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

