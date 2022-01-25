BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.17% of Grand Canyon Education worth $323,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

LOPE stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

