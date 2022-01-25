BlackRock Inc. Purchases 247,972 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 247,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.25% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $338,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after purchasing an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

