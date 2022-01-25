BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,696,937 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.74% of Playtika worth $309,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

