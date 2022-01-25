BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of Antero Midstream worth $314,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

