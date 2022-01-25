BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,542 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.44% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $332,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 491.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PIPR opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

