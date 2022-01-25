BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,801 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.79% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $331,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

