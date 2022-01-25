BlackRock Inc. Sells 104,530 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,101,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.53% of Easterly Government Properties worth $311,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 47.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

