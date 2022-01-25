BlackRock Inc. Sells 113,339 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.81% of Innospec worth $328,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innospec by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innospec by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

