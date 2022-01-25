BlackRock Inc. Sells 126,488 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,488 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of Vericel worth $335,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Vericel by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vericel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,393.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,577. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

