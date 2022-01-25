BlackRock Inc. Sells 307,767 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.68% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $315,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 270,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.