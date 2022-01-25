BlackRock Inc. Sells 356,885 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.13% of Kennametal worth $319,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $359,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kennametal by 82.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $433,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

