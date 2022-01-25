BlackRock Inc. Sells 369,581 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.11% of Hilltop worth $312,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.