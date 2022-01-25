BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,543,258 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,543,258 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.04% of Nutanix worth $326,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,503,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 169,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

