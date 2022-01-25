BlackRock Inc. Sells 528,653 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.93% of Equity Commonwealth worth $311,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 651,554 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 541,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,785,000 after buying an additional 525,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

