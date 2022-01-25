BlackRock Inc. Sells 865,500 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,933,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.73% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $313,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,175,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

