BlackRock Inc. Sells 89,413 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.54% of J & J Snack Foods worth $335,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

JJSF opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.88. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

