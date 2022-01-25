BlackRock Inc. Sells 942,991 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.82% of Patterson Companies worth $317,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 230,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.