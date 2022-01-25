BlackRock Inc. Sells 972,890 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,252,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972,890 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.06% of New Residential Investment worth $310,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $19,910,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.