BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.25% of Cavco Industries worth $331,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 76.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $268.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.73. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

