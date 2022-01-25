Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

BLND opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

