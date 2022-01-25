Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blink Charging worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.