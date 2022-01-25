BlockBank (BBANK) 1-Day Volume Hits $203,531.00

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $203,531.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockBank has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006263 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

