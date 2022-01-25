Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $5.01 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $50,290.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022793 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004288 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,407,025 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.