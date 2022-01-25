Blockpass Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $285,818.85 and $6.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

