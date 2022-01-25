Bloom Energy Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

BE stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

