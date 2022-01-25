Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

This table compares Blue Sphere and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Momentive Global $375.61 million 6.71 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -24.66

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Sphere and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 228.39%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.24, suggesting that its share price is 724% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

