Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

