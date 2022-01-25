Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

