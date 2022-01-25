Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

