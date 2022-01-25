Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,309 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

