Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 319.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

