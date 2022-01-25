Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 640,939 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2,250.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,939 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after buying an additional 2,801,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after buying an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after buying an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after buying an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

