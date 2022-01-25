Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,239 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.