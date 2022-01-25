Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 91,932 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

DISH opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

