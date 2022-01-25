Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 221.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

