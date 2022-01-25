Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

SNA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

