Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $3,175,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $31,625,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

NYSE ZEN opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.