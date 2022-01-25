Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6,623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.