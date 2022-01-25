Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 426.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

