Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 909.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,249 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLVT stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.